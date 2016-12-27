Woman killed in crash with semi west of Colfax

Washington State Patrol troopers say a 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Highway 26 about eight miles west of Colfax Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:11 a.m. in Whitman County. Troopers say Jessica R Brooks of Sequim was driving too fast for conditions. She was driving her 2011 Kia Sportage westbound on the highway when she crossed the center line and hit a semi headed eastbound.

Brooks was killed on the scene. The semi driver, identified as 52-year-old Timothy A. Dean, was injured in the crash. Both Brooks and Dean were wearing seat belts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.