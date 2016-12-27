Coroner identifies Old Vantage Highway homicide victim

Grant County detectives are asking the public for information about a Quincy woman whose body was found along the Old Vantage Highway.last week.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison Monday identified 31-year-old Jill Marie Sundberg as the person found about one and a half miles west of Silica Road around 12:25 p.m. on December 22. Morrison said the cause of her death is gunshot wounds and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are asking the public for information about Sundberg and her recent activities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Specify case number 16GS15837. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



Please do not post tips or information on social media. If we can see the information, so can possible suspects.