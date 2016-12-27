Thief jacks up van, takes rims and tires

Driving on slick and slushy winter roads can be hard enough with a good set of tires, but 68-year-old Lynne Buford doesn't have that option anymore.

“I brought some TV trays to put them in the car and looked up and I had no tires,” said Buford. “At least they were nice enough to put it on a jack stand so it didn't fall over.”

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at the Farr Court Apartments in Spokane Valley.

Buford says the tires were only a month old, a bad ending to a very rough year.

“I've had two computers stolen, my purse with everything in it, money, credit cards, and my teeth,” said Buford.

Buford jokingly blames some of her bad luck on the apartment she lives in.

“They gave me apartment number 13 and I wasn’t' sure,” said Buford. “But it's been like an apartment 13 for me.”

If you have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.