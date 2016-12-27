Thief jacks up van, takes rims and tires - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thief jacks up van, takes rims and tires

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Driving on slick and slushy winter roads can be hard enough with a good set of tires, but 68-year-old Lynne Buford doesn't have that option anymore.

“I brought some TV trays to put them in the car and looked up and I had no tires,” said Buford. “At least they were nice enough to put it on a jack stand so it didn't fall over.”

The incident happened on Christmas Eve at the Farr Court Apartments in Spokane Valley.

Buford says the tires were only a month old, a bad ending to a very rough year.

“I've had two computers stolen, my purse with everything in it, money, credit cards, and my teeth,” said Buford.

Buford jokingly blames some of her bad luck on the apartment she lives in.

“They gave me apartment number 13 and I wasn’t' sure,” said Buford. “But it's been like an apartment 13 for me.”

If you have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

  • Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.

  • Elite firefighters save baby deer from Arizona wildfire

    PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Count baby deer among those saved by the elite crews fighting a stubborn Arizona wildfire. The U.S. Forest Service posted photos and a video on Facebook showing the Friday night rescue, where Hotshots rounded up two deer fawns.

  • Search for missing hiker now focused in North Idaho

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update: As of Sunday afternoon, Spokane County Search and Rescue coordinators believe Jacob Caravalho traveled into North Idaho where the search for him is now focused. Spokane County will continue to work together with Kootenai County Search and Rescue Coordinators as the search continues.

  • Man on scooter tries to run from deputies and K9 Bane

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a Spokane Valley man after he ran from deputies on a stolen Honda Scooter Friday evening.  It happened just after 5 p.m. Spokane Valley Deputy Hilton saw a scooter driving at about 30 mph on a sidewalk on Pines, near Main in Spokane Valley.

