FBI no longer seeking suspects in death of Rita Maze found in car trunk

FBI no longer seeking suspects in death of Rita Maze found in car trunk

Rita Maze was found in the trunk of her car, dead, Wednesday morning. The FBI says she killed herself Rita Maze was found in the trunk of her car, dead, Wednesday morning. The FBI says she killed herself

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The FBI is not actively seeking any suspects in the case of a Montana woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car in Spokane, Washington after telling her family she had been abducted from a rest stop north of Helena.
    
The agency released a statement Wednesday saying the investigation into the Sept. 6 death of 47-year-old Rita Maze of Great Falls was not complete, but investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate anyone else was involved. Some lab tests are pending.

In full the statement reads:

"On Sept 6, 2016, Rita Maze, 47, was driving from Helena to Great Falls, Montana, when she failed to make it home. Her family reported her missing to local law enforcement. Maze’s body was subsequently found in the trunk of her car, in Washington State. 

At this time – based on the evidence gathered thus far – we are not actively seeking any suspects in this case. However, it should be noted that the investigation remains ongoing, pending the results of laboratory analysis. The FBI continues to actively pursue this case and therefore, we cannot make any further comment at this time."


Rochelle Maze has said her panicked mother called saying she was in the trunk of a moving vehicle. Her body was found a few hours later.
    
A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press that investigators have found no reason to suspect foul play.

    •   