Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 28th

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City Uber driver is boasting that he drove through 240 green traffic lights before hitting a red light.

Noah Forman achieved the feat during a 27-minute drive through Manhattan that started at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Forman recorded his early-morning journey on video .

The recording shows him slowing to a crawl on some blocks to avoid hitting a red, and taking numerous turns to avoid having his path forward blocked.

"It seems like you go with where the lights take you," Forman told the Daily News. "The minute I think too hard and I veer off course, I just get hit with a red light somewhere."

The city Department of Transportation didn't immediately respond to a query about the viability of his claim.

It's the second time that Forman has attempted catching consecutive green lights. Two years ago, he said he hit 186 green lights in a row.

His latest drive began in Harlem and ended on the Lower East Side when he hit his first red light.

Forman said he would eventually like to double his record.

"I would love to take it further," he told the News. "Not any time soon. Maybe in a year or two, see if I could get 500."

ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. (AP) -- A Tennessee woman's $1.2 million estate has gone to the dogs - and cats, too.

The Johnson City Press reports Glenda Taylor DeLawder's bequest to an animal shelter was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. It also pay for a new van that can be converted to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9, and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died in November 2015.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- Prosecutors say an argument over which television show to watch prompted a Massachusetts man to threaten his family members with a gun on Christmas morning.

Corey Hodgdon was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Tuesday on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Hodgdon had gotten upset over what show the family was watching on television before he pulled a gun and issued threats during the incident on Sunday in Worcester (WUS'-ster).

Police say some family members locked themselves in a bathroom. They were able to escape the home when Hodgdon went into the basement. Officers arrived at the scene, entered the home and arrested Hodgdon.

Hodgdon's attorney requested her client undergo a mental health evaluation, which the judge granted.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man says he was trying to work out some frustration when he took a bag of loose change to city hall to pay a $20 parking ticket.

Thirty-four-year-old Alfredo Santiago of Lancaster grew even more frustrated when the clerk refused to take his money.

Santiago says the clerk told him he had to roll up the change. When he asked to see the policy, she went to get a police officer. Santiago left without paying.

Patrick Hopkins, the city's director of administrative services, says it's not the city's job to count out $20 worth of coins.

Santiago tells LNP newspaper he won't pay the ticket until the city agrees to take his coins.

If he doesn't pay, the case could eventually wind up before a magistrate.

BERLIN (AP) -- Germany's agriculture minister has leapt to the defense of meat lovers, calling for a ban on names such as "vegetarian schnitzel" for meat-substitute products, which he said were misleading consumers.

Among the "wurst" offenders is "vegan curry sausage," a meat-free take on a heavily spiced pork dish born of post-World War II necessity and now considered a delicacy in Berlin - though largely unknown outside Germany.

"These terms are completely misleading and unsettle consumers," Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt told Germany's Bild daily.

"I favor them being banned in the interest of clear consumer labeling," he was quoted as saying.

Schmidt has already contacted the European Union's executive branch to discuss extending rules that govern the use of the terms "milk" and "cheese" to apply to meat as well, his spokesman said Wednesday.

"He considers names such as vegan curry sausage and so forth to be misleading to consumers," Jens Urban told reporters. "Clarity and truth, transparency for consumers, those are the measures that should apply for the labeling of all products, always and forever."

Asked whether the measures could also affect beefsteak tomatoes, Urban said that the ministry wasn't aware of any "consumer confusion" about such products.

In the interview with Bild, Schmidt - a member of the conservative, Bavaria-based Christian Social Union - also reiterated a call for schools to serve pork. Asked whether it was right for them to leave pork off the menu out of consideration for Muslims, he said that "we should not restrict the choice for the majority of society for reasons of ease or cost."

He argued that growing cultural diversity should lead to more choice, not less.

ATLANTA (AP) - Wildlife officials say they're hoping a coyote roaming a major park in Atlanta's bustling midtown district will move on, but note the animal might be sticking around because people are giving it food.

Spokeswoman Robin Hill, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said a biologist spotted the coyote in Piedmont Park on Saturday and saw people leaving it food.

In video shot by WSB-TV, the coyote seemed undeterred by barking dogs and gawkers coming near it. Jeff Porubsky told the station that he has dogs and children, and feared coyotes could pose a danger to them.

Experts with the Atlanta Coyote Project say it's mating season for coyotes. They caution that if coyotes begin to associate people with food, they will start to overcome their wariness of humans.

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida woman threatened her husband with a serrated knife after photos she disapproved of were posted on Facebook.

Officers responded to the couple's home in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve and arrested 31-year-old Dianie Saint Louis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Florida Today reports the husband told police his wife found the photos and was waiting for him when he arrived home. He says she hit his car with the wood-handled knife and that he was feared for his life because his wife had the "ability, opportunity and intent" to hurt him.

The report didn't describe the photos.

The woman was booked into jail on Christmas Eve. No court date has been set. Records don't indicate whether she's hired a lawyer.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.

NJ.com reports the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township.

Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline.

When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood.

Raleigh Police spokesman Jim Sughrue told local media that 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bergstedt kicked in the apartment's back door Monday evening, but encountered a 20-year-old man inside who struck Bergstedt with the firewood. The police spokesman says Bergstedt then fled to a vacant apartment nearby.

Court records showed Bergstedt has been charged with misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering. Authorities say Bergstedt was taken to a local jail and then released Tuesday after posting a $3,000 bond.

It's unclear if Bergstedt has an attorney.

New York City, NY - Star Wars fans gathered Wednesday at a New York pizzeria to honor the late Carrie Fisher and her iconic role as Princess Leia.

Everyone dressed in Star Wars attire got free pizza.

The owner of Champion Pizza in Manhattan says he's a lifelong Star Wars fan.

He and his staff dressed in costumes from the popular movie series. They say they plan to give out over 10,000 slices in the next 48 hours to devoted fans.

Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack.

Fans of her life and career have held tributes across the world in her honor.

