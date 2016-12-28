Dozens of cars towed to make way for plows in Browne's Addition

Dozens of drivers who live in Spokane's Browne's Addition are having a bad Wednesday night because their car got towed to make way for snow plows. Cars on the North to South sides of the streets got towed. Police even went door to door to find people and warn them so they could avoid a tow. Apartment complexes also decided to post warnings on doors but still some people didn't listen and paid the price.

"I've seen a lot of people get towed today. A lot of people aren't happy with it," said Oscar Ocampo, who lives in Browne's Addition. Ocampo says this is the second year he's lived in the area. His apartment complex gave him a written warning ahead of time so he could avoid the mess.

Ocampo says last year during the wintertime, he actually experienced it because his own car was towed. "I was really mad. It's really expensive to get your car out of towing if you make a simple mistake like that," said Ocampo. It's a bill that no student who is working wants to deal with. "It was probably like $500-$600. It kind of put a dent in my financial situation for a bit," said Ocampo.

Even if you aren't a student, it's still a hefty fine and bill that you not want to have to deal with.

Police say, you do want to move your car for Thursday because the city will be plowing east and west streets.

If your car did get towed, you have to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233 to get it back because police have the record of which company towed the car.