Dozens of cars towed to make way for plows in Browne's Addition - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dozens of cars towed to make way for plows in Browne's Addition

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
Plows and backhoes were at work in Spokane's Browne's Addition Wednesday Plows and backhoes were at work in Spokane's Browne's Addition Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Dozens of drivers who live in Spokane's Browne's Addition are having a bad Wednesday night because their car got towed to make way for snow plows. Cars on the North to South sides of the streets got towed. Police even went door to door to find people and warn them so they could avoid a tow. Apartment complexes also decided to post warnings on doors but still some people didn't listen and paid the price.

"I've seen a lot of people get towed today. A lot of people aren't happy with it," said Oscar Ocampo, who lives in Browne's Addition. Ocampo says this is the second year he's lived in the area. His apartment complex gave him a written warning ahead of time so he could avoid the mess.

Ocampo says last year during the wintertime, he actually experienced it because his own car was towed. "I was really mad. It's really expensive to get your car out of towing if you make a simple mistake like that," said Ocampo. It's a bill that no student who is working wants to deal with. "It was probably like $500-$600. It kind of put a dent in my financial situation for a bit," said Ocampo.

Even if you aren't a student, it's still a hefty fine and bill that you not want to have to deal with.

Police say, you do want to move your car for Thursday because the city will be plowing east and west streets.

If your car did get towed, you have to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233 to get it back because police have the record of which company towed the car. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:50:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:46:04 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-04 05:31:39 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:28:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!  Happy 4th of July!  Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge! 

    >>
    •   