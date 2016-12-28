Kootenai County deputies help make child with cancer's dream com - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kootenai County deputies help make child with cancer's dream come true

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

Your child has cancer. Those are the four words that will bring any parent to their knees. One local couple is all too familiar with the heartache that comes with that diagnosis. That's why the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office teamed up to show the family, they are far from alone.

"He kept getting more and more lethargic, he wasn't playing like he used to," said Madison Hill.

Madison knew something wasn't right with her little boy, Landon.

"What two year old complains of back pain," she said.

But she couldn't figure out what. No one could, until Landon was rushed on night to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

"After test after test, he was diagnosed," she said.

Landon had stage 4 Mestastic Neuroblastoma. Their worst case scenario realized.

"You kind of break down," Madison said. "You go into a stunned silence. You cry, you scream."

But you also stay strong.

"Your life stops and then you have to restart it again," Madison said.

The past several months have been a blur for the Hill family. It's been trips to Seattle, procedure after procedure, and days running together spent cooped up in the house for Landon's protection.

"We keep very isolated," she said.

But that was not the case Wednesday.

"It's time for him to get out," Madison said.

And fulfill his dream of meeting the deputies he admires so much.

"He looks up to them as idols," she said.

Little Landon was welcomed as the newest member of the KCSO Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Ben Wolfinger naming him a junior deputy.

"It warms your heart," Sheriff Wolfinger said.

KCSO also gave the family about $1,500. That money was raised as part of the department's annual No Shave November fundraising campaign. Madison and her husband were left speechless.

"Thank you," she said. "There's no other words to say."

If you would like to help the family, you can learn more about their journey here: https://www.facebook.com/landonsfight/

