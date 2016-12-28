Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Post Falls

Update: Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies report a 39-year-old man from Post Falls is in custody following an hours-long stand off near Greensferry and Poleline.

Deputies say Jeremy A Wilhelm gave himself up to police just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wilhelm had been in a standoff with deputies since about 1 p.m. when deputies showed up to a house in response to a domestic violence call.

Wilhelm had three active warrants out for probation violation and deputies say Wilhelm has an extensive criminal history stretching back 16 years.

Previous coverage:

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off roads near Greensferry and Poleline in Post Falls and are asking people to avoid the area Wednesday night.

Details are scant right now but we know that deputies responded to a call of a domestic violence situation Wednesday afternoon. They say it escalated Wednesday evening. They are now trying to take a man into custody.

They say they know where the man is and are working to apprehend him.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.