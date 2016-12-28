Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Post Falls - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Post Falls

Posted: Updated:
POST FALLS, Idaho -

Update: Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies report a 39-year-old man from Post Falls is in custody following an hours-long stand off near Greensferry and Poleline. 

Deputies say Jeremy A Wilhelm gave himself up to police just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wilhelm had been in a standoff with deputies since about 1 p.m. when deputies showed up to a house in response to a domestic violence call.

Wilhelm had three active warrants out for probation violation and deputies say Wilhelm has an extensive criminal history stretching back 16 years.

Previous coverage:

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off roads near Greensferry and Poleline in Post Falls and are asking people to avoid the area Wednesday night.

Details are  scant right now but we know that deputies responded to a call of a domestic violence situation Wednesday afternoon. They say it escalated Wednesday evening. They are now trying to take a man into custody.

They say they know where the man is and are working to apprehend him.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:50:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:46:04 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-04 05:31:39 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:28:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!  Happy 4th of July!  Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge! 

    >>
    •   