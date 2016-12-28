Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

One Spokane Valley man says he's trapped in his own home because the city plowed the snow on his street near Sullivan Road and created a large snow berm. He's not able to shovel himself because of medical problems.

"They keep doing this over and over again and it's just really frustrating and it's frustrating to those of us who are older and can't really do the work to shovel themselves out," said Hubert Dyche.

Dyche doesn't really know what to do. "The berm is so thick up here. It's blocked up and it's icy," said Dyche.

The snow piles up on his side of the driveway, creating a berm that he doesn't want to risk driving his car over. "I can try to run my car through the berm and maybe damage the car," said Dyche. However, there's no way he can shovel the snow out of his driveway. "I have back problems and I suffered a stroke and I can't handle physical exercise like I used to. I go up the stairs two or three times and I'm exhausted," said Dyche.

So he's stuck at home, until his neighbor can come help him out. If it weren't for his help on Wednesday, Dyche would be missing medical appointments all day. "We've already missed one this morning," said Dyche.

When his neighbor isn't around, it's a problem he can't fix on his own.

KHQ talked with the city of Spokane Valley. They say there's help for people like Dyche by calling the number 211. That number is the Washington Information Network which is associated with the county. There are volunteers that can come out and help shovel

  Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

  Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

  Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

  Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

  Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!  Happy 4th of July!  Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge! 

