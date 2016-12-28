Snow berms trap Spokane Valley man in home

One Spokane Valley man says he's trapped in his own home because the city plowed the snow on his street near Sullivan Road and created a large snow berm. He's not able to shovel himself because of medical problems.

"They keep doing this over and over again and it's just really frustrating and it's frustrating to those of us who are older and can't really do the work to shovel themselves out," said Hubert Dyche.

Dyche doesn't really know what to do. "The berm is so thick up here. It's blocked up and it's icy," said Dyche.

The snow piles up on his side of the driveway, creating a berm that he doesn't want to risk driving his car over. "I can try to run my car through the berm and maybe damage the car," said Dyche. However, there's no way he can shovel the snow out of his driveway. "I have back problems and I suffered a stroke and I can't handle physical exercise like I used to. I go up the stairs two or three times and I'm exhausted," said Dyche.

So he's stuck at home, until his neighbor can come help him out. If it weren't for his help on Wednesday, Dyche would be missing medical appointments all day. "We've already missed one this morning," said Dyche.

When his neighbor isn't around, it's a problem he can't fix on his own.

KHQ talked with the city of Spokane Valley. They say there's help for people like Dyche by calling the number 211. That number is the Washington Information Network which is associated with the county. There are volunteers that can come out and help shovel