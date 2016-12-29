Body of snowmobiler found in Idaho mountains

SALMON, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say an east-central Idaho snowmobiler has been found dead in a mountainous area northwest of Salmon.



The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office tells the Post Register (http://bit.ly/2ibFxcp) in a story on Wednesday that deputies and rescue teams found the body of 58-year-old Michael Mogard of Salmon on Saturday.



Officials say they found Mogard's snowmobile at noon and followed footprints to his body.



Lemhi County Coroner Mike Ernst says a preliminary determination is that Mogard died from exposure. Mogard was reported missing the day before his body was found.



Authorities are continuing to investigate.



___



Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)