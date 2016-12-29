Last of 6 Tennessee inmates recaptured after Christmas jail break

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say they have recaptured the sixth and final inmate who broke out of jail on Christmas Day.



The Cocke County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets in a statement that 54-year-old David Frazier was arrested Wednesday in Forsyth County, Georgia.



He's being held there and awaiting extradition to Tennessee.



Deputies say six inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.



Sheriff Armando Fontes said that prior plumbing repairs had loosened the concrete holding the toilet and leaking water had rusted the bolts holding it.



Fonest said five of the inmates were recaptured by Monday night and have been charged with vandalism and jail escape.

