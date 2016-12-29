SCRAPS Pets of the Week for December 28, 2016

Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.

"Comet" - The pet of the week at SCRAPS

"Parka" - The pet of the week at SCRAPS

Cats of the week:



Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Name: Comet Impound #: 2015-09993

Color: Black Age: Adult

Temperament: Very Sweet

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Picked Up

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Comet is a sweet guy who is looking for a new home this New Year. He is available for $15 – the cost of her license – until Dec. 31st!

Species: Cat / Male Neutered Breed: Domestic long Hair

Name: Parka Impound #: 2016--9857

Color: Brown tabby Age: adult

Temperament: Lovable

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in Found

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Parka is wrapped in a beautiful layer of fur that will need to be brushed in order to maintain it. Parka is sweet and ready to cuddle.