SCRAPS Pets of the Week for December 28, 2016

"Parka" - The pet of the week at SCRAPS
Cats of the week:
Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Name: Comet Impound #: 2015-09993
Color: Black Age: Adult
Temperament: Very Sweet
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Picked Up
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Comet is a sweet guy who is looking for a new home this New Year. He is available for $15 – the cost of her license – until Dec. 31st!
Species: Cat / Male Neutered Breed: Domestic long Hair
Name: Parka Impound #: 2016--9857
Color: Brown tabby Age: adult
Temperament: Lovable
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in Found
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Parka is wrapped in a beautiful layer of fur that will need to be brushed in order to maintain it. Parka is sweet and ready to cuddle.