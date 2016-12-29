Woman found beaten, man found dead in Coeur d'Alene domestic dispute

A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after a domestic dispute in Coeur d'Alene. Just after midnight Thursday morning, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the 1000 block of W. Fallview Drive after a call came in involving a physical domestic dispute.

Officers arrived on scene to find a female with obvious trauma to her head and face. The woman stated she and her boyfriend had a physical altercation and she had just fled her residence.



After officers were unable to contact the male who was still inside the residence, they entered the home and found the male deceased.



The female has been taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.



Authorities are not releasing the identity of both people involved at this time while they continue to collect evidence.