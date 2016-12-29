Uber driver helps rescue missing child and arrest three suspects in sex-trafficking ring

Uber driver, Keith Avila, is getting credit for rescuing a missing girl involved in a sex-trafficking ring and subsequently leading police to three suspects who have been arrested for their involvement.

Monday evening, Avila happened to pick up three women who wanted to be taken to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California. Avila said one of the young women appeared to be just 12-years-old and he was shocked overhearing the conversation as the two older females instructed the girl as to what she was to do once she got to the hotel.



"They were describing what they were going to do when they get there. 'Check for guns, get the money before you start touching up on the guy.' This was a 12-year-old girl just sitting right here, the pimp sitting right there, explaining exactly how to do it... taking her through the game."



He went on to describe his perception of the young girl, who ended up being a missing 16-year-old, when she got in the car. "You could see from the look in her eyes that she was very very innocent. She was very insecure. She was just following the commands of the girl was was giving her her orders."



He also said the "female pimp," as he described her, appeared very professional. "When we got to the holiday Inn, she immediately switched over to her office voice and said something like, 'Hi honey, are there any law enforcement officers with you?'"



Avila then overheard the woman repeat what hotel room they would be going to. As soon as the women left the car, he called police and was able to give them both the address where he picked the women up and the hotel room the young woman was currently in.



Once police arrived, 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westle were arrested for their involvement in prostituting the girl. 20-year-old Disney Vang, was also arrested after police determined he was involved in unlawful sexual activity with the girl at the hotel.



The 16-year-old victim was taken to an alternative housing location.