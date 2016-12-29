Uber driver helps rescue missing child and arrest three suspects - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Uber driver helps rescue missing child and arrest three suspects in sex-trafficking ring

Posted: Updated:
ELK GROVE, Cali. - -

Uber driver, Keith Avila, is getting credit for rescuing a missing girl involved in a sex-trafficking ring and subsequently leading police to three suspects who have been arrested for their involvement.

Monday evening, Avila happened to pick up three women who wanted to be taken to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California. Avila said one of the young women appeared to be just 12-years-old and he was shocked overhearing the conversation as the two older females instructed the girl as to what she was to do once she got to the hotel.

"They were describing what they were going to do when they get there. 'Check for guns, get the money before you start touching up on the guy.'  This was a 12-year-old girl just sitting right here, the pimp sitting right there, explaining exactly how to do it... taking her through the game."

He went on to describe his perception of the young girl, who ended up being a missing 16-year-old, when she got in the car. "You could see from the look in her eyes that she was very very innocent. She was very insecure. She was just following the commands of the girl was was giving her her orders."

He also said the "female pimp," as he described her, appeared very professional. "When we got to the holiday Inn, she immediately switched over to her office voice and said something like, 'Hi honey, are there any law enforcement officers with you?'"

Avila then overheard the woman repeat what hotel room they would be going to. As soon as the women left the car, he called police and was able to give them both the address where he picked the women up and the hotel room the young woman was currently in. 

Once police arrived, 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westle were arrested for their involvement in prostituting the girl. 20-year-old Disney Vang, was also arrested after police determined he was involved in unlawful sexual activity with the girl at the hotel.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to an alternative housing location.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:50:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:46:04 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-04 05:31:39 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:28:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!  Happy 4th of July!  Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge! 

    >>
    •   