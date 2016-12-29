Two arrested for chain of Quincy burglaries

Two suspects are in jail after a burglary investigation recovered a significant amount of stolen property from recent residential and business burglaries in Quincy.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 42-year-old Daniel Amaya and 36-year-old Amanda Alcala of Quincy.

Some of the stolen items were identified by a residential burglary victim. A motorcycle and items taken from a construction site were also among the stolen items recovered at the scene.

"The suspects have been a source of frustration for area residents, farmers, and business for some time now," says Sheriff Tom Jones. "I personally attended the first two arraignments yesterday and will attend the next one in order to help impress the need to keep them both behind bars."