Washington ranks as 7th healthiest state in US

According to America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation, Washington is the 7th healthiest state in the nation for 2016.

Washington moved up two places from the previous year, and is leading the way for the Pacific Northwest.

The rankings are based on four categories that directly influence the health outcomes: behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care.

Washington scored five out of five stars in the category of clinical care and outcomes.

Out of all the states, Washington ranks in the top three for positive indicators of health including physical inactivity, occupational fatalities, and infant mortality.

Other positive areas for the state include a 14 percent increase in immunizations among children 19 to 35 months of age, a six percent decrease in adult diabetes, and an eight percent decrease in meningococcal immunization among teens 13 to 17 years of age.

Over the last two years, the percentage of the population without health insurance decreased 43 percent and over the past four years drug deaths decreased by 13 percent.