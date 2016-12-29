PROGRAMMING ALERT: Gonzaga is on KHQ tonight! When will Millionaire, Jeopardy & Wheel air?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to the Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine basketball game that will air tonight (Thursday) on KHQ, there will be changes to the early evening television line-up.

Tonight's Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune will instead air on Friday.

Thursday night's Who Wants to be a Millionaire will air at 11am Friday (Dec. 30).

Thursday night's Jeopardy will air at 2pm Friday and Thursday's Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:30pm Friday.