Medical examiner confirms manner of death for women found in South Thor home

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity and cause of death for two women found dead in a home at South Thor on Thursday. 

72-year-old Patricia Johnson died of natural causes. Medical examiners say Johnson died of cardiac tamponade, which puts pressure on the heart and keeps it from filling properly. 

At this time, the medical examiners say the cause of death for Johnson's mother, 93-year-old Edna Wisher, is still pending further studies.

However, examiners believe she died of hypothermia shortly after her daughter passed. 

Previous Coverage: The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is conducting a death investigation on South Thor. Spokane Fire Department responded to check a welfare call, and found two women dead. 

At this time, the manner in which the elderly women died is unknown. 

Detectives say they do not believe it is a random incident, are are currently processing the scene. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

