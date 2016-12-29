Bridal store owner charged with grand theft leaves brides without dress or money

Several women have reached out to KHQ about Cameo Bridal. Post Falls police confirm that on December 27th, the owner Misty Ceriello was arrested on several felony counts, including grand theft and forgery. Her problem just became a problem for a lot of brides to be.

"This has definitely been a nightmare," said Keisha McEnaney. It's a nightmare that Keisha and her fiancé David Hopman won't forget any time soon. "It's frustrating. I feel betrayed from a local small business," said Hopman. Both Keisha and David are set to be married in June of 2017. Keisha had picked a beautiful dress out from Cameo Bridal in August. She signed a contract, paid for the dress, and was told by Ceriello it would come in November. "I am calling in late November, nobody is returning my phone calls. I'm stopping in, nobody will answer me where my dress is," said Keisha.

No dress and no answers. Her fiancé posted their story to Facebook where the comments rolled in. Dozens of brides to be in a similar situation. The angry Facebook messages finally prompted Ceriello to respond. In part from Facebook, Ceriello says, "Wow, this has gotten way out of control. Yes there is a case against me from years ago not involving my business and is very much a personal matter. Please check the details before assuming and posting anything more. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me directly."

Others have explained that they have paid for their dress twice.

KHQ tried reaching out to Ceriello multiple times for comment by phone, email, Facebook, and dropping by her home but so far, no answer.

A police report from Post Falls says Ceriello in 2015 stole personal checks from a client, forged that woman's signature and wrote herself checks for nearly $200,000.

Customers say their happy ending is up in the air. "As for now, we are stuck with paying for the dress twice," said David.

"I need a dress, obviously but that was the dress. I felt special in that dress. I said yes to that dress and now I have to go through that whole experience again," said Keisha.

We have been tracking Ceriello since July. Ceriello has posted bail. We will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

Coeur d'Alene police confirm that they have three open investigations involving Ceriello but would not comment on what those specific cases are.