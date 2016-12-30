Washington State is about to have highest minimum wage in the U.S.

KHQ.COM - The minimum wage is going up in the new year in 19 states. Massachusetts and Washington state are jumping to $11 an hour. In New York, the wage will rise from $9 to $11 also but just in New York City, with smaller increases elsewhere across the state.



California is raising its minimum wage to $10.50 for large businesses. Wages will also go up in 22 cities and counties nationwide.



Washington state voters approved the increase in this past year's election. Workers and labor activists say the increase will help low-wage workers who are barely making ends meet. They also say the increase will boost the economy by giving some consumers more money to spend.



However, many business owners oppose the higher wages, saying the new wage will only lead to higher prices and more automation which will end up cutting jobs.



