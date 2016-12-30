No survivors in plane crash near Hood Canal

Update: Searchers have located a small fixed wing aircraft that disappeared from air traffic control Thursday evening in the Debub Peninsula of Jefferson County.

Crews used radar forensics data and the plane's emergency locator transmitter to find the aircraft.

According to WSDOT, the plane was found in a heavily wooded ravine Friday morning.

Four died in the crash, and search crews say there were no survivors of the crash.

Search crews are still working through the scene to recover other victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators will arrive on scene Saturday to examine the aircraft.

The single-engine Cessna departed Seattle's Boeing Field shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday and was headed for Port Angeles.

Air traffic control says they lost contact with the aircraft at about 6:44 p.m.

Previous Coverage: OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a missing private airplane in the Hood Canal area.



The Washington State Department of Transportation, which is coordinating the search, says the aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later near the DaBob Bay area.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night until visibility became too low. Search efforts were to resume Friday.



No details about the plane, the pilot or any possible passengers were immediately released.

