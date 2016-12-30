Oops! WSU socks give accidental shoutout to UW

KHQ.COM - An $18 pair of Strideline WSU College “Cougar Socks” have been recalled by Bartell Drugs. Somehow the manufacturer got their mascots confused.



Printed on the inside cuff of the socks, instead of a crimson "Go Cougs," the socks have a phrase that's not likely to be heard on Washington State's campus. They say “Go Dawgs,” the slogan for WSU's rival, the University of Washington.



Strideline is a company based in Seattle that's made a name for themselves selling collegiate pairs of socks.

Customers with an affected pair may return them regardless of the wear condition of the socks for a full refund.