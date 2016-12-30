Escape attempt by convicted Idaho killer fails

(AP) - Authorities say an escape attempt by a convicted killer at the medium security Idaho State Correctional Institution near Kuna in southwest Idaho has failed.



The Idaho Department of Correction says John Delling on Wednesday climbed over two 6-foot management fences but did not get past two more 12-foot fences topped with razor wire.



Officials say Delling has been moved to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna.



Delling pleaded guilty in the slayings of a University of Idaho student and a Boise State University student while on a trip across the West in 2007.



The students who were killed were Delling's former classmates at Timberline High School in Boise.



Delling suffers from acute paranoid schizophrenia and says he was in the grip of severe delusions at the time.

