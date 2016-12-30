Orny Adams performing at Spokane Comedy Club

Looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve? Comedian, actor and writer Orny Adams is performing at the Spokane Comedy Club Friday and Saturday evening.

Adams is best known for his role as Coach Finstock in the television series Teen Wolf, and his guest appearances on Comedy Central and The Late Show.

Adams has written jokes for Jay Leno, Garry Shandling, and other top comedians.

If you're interested in having a laugh, Orny will be performing at 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

You must be 21 and older to attend.

For more information on ticket prices, you can visit: http://www.spokanecomedyclub.com/events