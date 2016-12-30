Suspect sought after DNA links man to 1999 rape of teen girl

Suspect sought after DNA links man to 1999 rape of teen girlPosted: Updated:
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 4th.>>
Fire crews fight Coulee Hite fire in Spokane County
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update: 8:55 p.m.: At last report, the Coulee Hite fire was about 70 to 80 percent contained and crews had a line around the whole fire. Firefighters say the fire was about 8 acres Tuesday.>>
King County teens destroy car in Roman candle fight
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in King County are investigating after a car fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters say a 14-year-old boy took his parents' car with friends to buy fireworks. Why they got back to their house, the three teens had a Roman candle fight. One of the fireworks landed inside the car through an open window and set it on fire.>>
Biologist: Hurt bald eagle likely male of well-known DC pair
WASHINGTON (AP) A wildlife biologist says an injured bald eagle found in Washington is likely the male of a well-known pair that has nested for years near the D.C. police academy. Biologist Dan Rauch with the District's Department of Energy and Environment told The Washington Post on Monday that the eagle was not tagged.>>
Keeping cool as Spokane temps continue to climb
SPOKANE, Wash. - When it’s this hot out, you’re probably looking for a way to beat the heat. For most people, the first stop is usually the pool. “I've been playing at Comstock pool and playing in the sprinkler and putting the sprinkler under the trampoline,” says Alena Cochran. But it can get busy, especially as the temperatures warm up.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
Shoot-out between 2 cars ends with injuries and arrest
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A shoot-out between two cars in Burien, Washington, ended when one car rammed the other, sending two suspects to the hospital and a third to jail. KOMO-TV reports the incident started at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. A nearby King County Sheriff's deputy heard gunfire and responded.>>
Woman airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Priest Lake
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Update 5:15 p.m.: Authorities say the woman who was attacked by a bear near Priest Lake Tuesday morning has injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries to her side, abdomen and ear, but she's expected to recover.>>
Spokane hiker who went missing from Liberty Lake: 'I really did think I was going to die'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine being lost in the woods for more than 24 hours. That was the reality for one Spokane man. Jacob Caravalho was reported missing on Saturday night from Liberty Lake. Sunday evening, he was able to make a phone call from a home he found while trying to get out of the woods 27 miles away just south of Coeur d’Alene.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
