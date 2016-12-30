Zsa Zsa Gabor's life, glamour, honored at funeral mass

(AP) - Zsa Zsa Gabor has been remembered for her love of glamour and red carpets at a funeral mass honoring the actress.



Around 100 mourners gathered Friday at a picturesque Beverly Hills church to pay respects to Gabor, who died Dec. 18 from a heart attack at age 99.



Gabor's husband Frederic von Anhalt gave a lengthy eulogy recounting their relationship and Gabor's desire for the spotlight. The mass ended with von Anhalt putting a gold box housing Gabor's ashes into a Louis Vuitton dog bag he said his wife used during her lifetime.



Several elaborate floral arrangements were on the altar, which included a photo of Gabor wearing a red dress with the words, "Farewell My Love" printed on it.



The jet-setting Hungarian-American actress was best-known for flaunting her wealth and her multiple marriages.

