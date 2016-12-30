Lewiston Police searching for three wanted fugitives

Have you seen these men? Lewiston Police are looking for three wanted fugitives. Michael Robert Greene is wanted on two misdemeanor warrants and two felony warrants. Police say the combined total is $51,000. One of the cases include an aggravated assault charge.



Police are also searching for Michael Lee Parkins. Parkins has two warrants for failing to appear in court for two separate cases, one for trafficking methamphetamine and another for a motorcycle endorsement violation.

The third fugitive Lewiston Police are searching for is Steven Droogs. Droogs is wanted by LPD and the Idaho Department of Corrections for aggravated assault and failing to appear in court for a parole violation.

If you have any information on where Greene, Parkins, or Droogs is, call Lewiston Police at 208-746-0171.