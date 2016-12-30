First Night Spokane to impact downtown traffic - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

First Night Spokane to impact downtown traffic

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

First Night Spokane, the city's alcohol-free, family friends, public New Year's celebration will impact areas of downtown from noon until 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1st.

The footprint of the event is the area of the Convention Center, Davenport Grand west along Spokane Falls Blvd to Post Street, on Howard from Main to Spokane Falls Blvd.

Activities will begin with the annual parade. The annual fireworks display will take place at midnight from the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park. This year there will also be a concert for those who are 21 and over, held inside the Davenport Grand Hotel.

Motorists are asked to be patient, as these areas will be full of pedestrians, young and old, throughout the night. Spokane Police Officers will be on site during this event throughout the night.

Looking to attend First Night? To make travel a little easier, STA is offering rides every 10 minutes from the Riverpoint Campus so families can save money and enjoy the festivities stress-free without having to battle downtown parking. The shuttle will run until 1 a.m. 

For more information, on the event, you can visit firstnightspokane.org

