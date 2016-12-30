FDA says genetically engineered pink pineapple is safe to sell

First there were Grapples, then there were cotton candy grapes. Over the years, we've seen a number of peculiar fruits sweep the supermarket shelves. What is the latest in the strange fruit phenomenon? Behold: pink pineapples.

According to NBC News, a strain of pineapple has been genetically engineered to appear 'pretty in pink' on the inside instead of the traditional golden yellow we've grown to know and love.

The funky fruit received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.



The FDA says the fruit's genes have been toned down to keep the flesh of the fruit pinker and sweeter. It is engineered to produce lower levels of enzymes that are already contained in a pineapple that convert the color.

The enzyme, lycopene, is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelon pink. The FDA says these enzymes are commonly and safely consumed.

The pink pineapple is made by Del Monte Fresh Produce and will be grown in Costa Rica. The company says they plan to label it "extra sweet pink flesh pineapple."

No word at this time as to when the fruit will be hitting the supermarket shelves.