A paw-sitively pur-fect family

Bear Mcsheeley has always made space for things without a home. He loves animals and keeps busy by adding new furry friends to the mix. Seven years ago Bear family added a fourth member to the family. Mikayla was born with one eye and Bear welcomed her in with open arms.

“She’s our daughter, we love her, she loves animals, I love animals, and we love her,” Bear says.

Since then Bear has adopted a few more family members. One in particular was just for Mikayla.

“He has one eye and I have one eye, so I thought we would bond pretty well,” she says.

After years of bullying and feeling like she doesn’t fit in, Mikayla finally has a companion, “I feel like I know what he went through because I have one eye and it makes me feel like I am not alone out there.”