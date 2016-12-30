Spokane Valley Firefighters extinguish attic fire

Spokane Valley Fire Department say they responded to a residential structure fire at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The homeowner was outside shoveling snow and says when he went back inside, he noticed a light fixture in the kitchen flickering. When he removed the bulb, he says smoke poured into the room, so he called 911.

Crews say they saw smoke coming from the attic when they arrived to the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the attic above the kitchen, limiting damage to the rest of the home.

A total of 15 vehicles responded to the scene.

Firefighters say cause of the fire is electrical, and damage is estimated at $17,000.

As the cold sets in, the Spokane Valley Fire Department would like residents to make sure to check batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and ensure that heat sources are in proper working order.