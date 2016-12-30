Valley firefighters extinguish chimney fire

Spokane Valley Fire Department say they received a call from a homeowner who was working in his detached garage when he noticed smoke coming from the attic and the outside of his chimney.

The homeowner traced the smoke to the wall behind his wood stove. Moving cabinets out of the way, he used a fire extinguisher and water on the flames before evacuating his home.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly put out the fire, limiting the damage to the wall and adjacent ceiling area.

The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be chimney failure.

The estimated damage to the home is $800.

Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to have heat sources inspected annually by trained professionals to ensure that they are in proper working order.