Valley firefighters extinguish chimney fire

UPDATE: Trail near Priest Lake reopens after woman attacked by bear
UPDATE: July 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.: Authorities say the trail has reopened and hikers should use caution and keep dogs on a leash.>>
Parent fights for baby's gender to be kept secret
KHQ.COM - An 8-month-old baby in Canada is getting world attention because no one knows its gender. Searyl Alti has now become the first baby to ever have a Canadian health card issued with their gender marked as "U," standing for "undetermined" or "unassigned." This is all because Alti's parent doesn't think anyone should assume anything about their baby's gender until their child is old enough to tell the world who they are.>>
PHOTOS: Items up for sale from 'haunted' St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - If you're a picker or just someone who likes the paranormal, then you're in the right place! St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, often regarded as being haunted, is selling a bunch of the stuff that still sits inside the hospital and it's outlying buildings. The hospital provided health care to the Palouse region from 1893-1964. It became an assisted living facility until it closed for good in 2000.>>
Washington becomes 5th state to guarantee paid family leave
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that makes Washington the fifth state to guarantee paid family leave. The measure signed Wednesday offers eligible workers 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member beginning in 2020 - or 16 weeks for a combination of both.>>
Colbert family's dog returned after dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - Update: A German Shepherd is back with her family after she was taken from the family's yard. Charity Fielder had been searching for her dog since Monday morning when she saw her dog being taken from her yard by a man and a woman on security camera. After our story aired Monday night, the Fielder family reports that Abbie is back home.>>
Adams County deputies find body near Schrag rest area on I-90
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the Schrag rest area on Interstate 90 for a dead man who was found down an embankment in the area. Deputies say the man was confirmed dead when they arrived on the scene around noon on Tuesday.>>
Authorities investigating second bear encounter near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - Idaho Fish and Game are investigating after a second bear encounter near Priest Lake was reported Tuesday. Following the report of a woman being attacked Tuesday, a man and his dog were also reportedly chased by a bear in the same area. Fortunately the man and the dog got away and no injuries were reported.>>
Protecting yourself in bear country
PRIEST LAKE, Wash. - The trails that were closed on Tuesday have now re-opened near the Priest Lake Visitors Center and they come with a warning. The new signs read that bears are still in the area, keep dogs on a leash, and store food appropriately. “Oh yes always a concern anytime there's an animal that's larger in size and puts us in a state of vulnerability,” Greg Schill said.>>
Outdoor workers get the job done in Spokane's hot temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather is here and those who work outside in the heat all day, know the drill all too well "It's Hot out here but we just drink a lot of water and get out here," said Jared Burgess. Jared Burgess And Jared Davis were out cutting lawns since 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.>>
Group of teens terrorizes North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live east of the North Town Mall are fed up after they say a large group of teens are causing havoc in the area. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she saw the group of 8-9 teens going car-to-car trying to open doors early Monday morning near Nevada and Olympic.>>
Domestic violence call leads to hour-long standoff with Coeur d'Alene Police
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police made four arrests after a domestic violence call lead to an hour-long standoff Wednesday. CDA Police responded to the Captain Apartments, located at 1201 Lincoln Way, shortly after 10 a.m. after they got a report of domestic violence. When police arrived the people involved barricaded themselves inside the apartment.>>
Firework found in front seat of car after fire in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are taking a look at a car fire that happened in north Spokane a few blocks south of Shadle Park High School. Smoked out windows, the smell of burnt plastic filled the area as the car burned. Randall South was on his way home from work when saw the smoke billowing into the air.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators are taking a look at a car fire that happened in north Spokane a few blocks south of Shadle Park High School. Smoked out windows, the smell of burnt plastic filled the area as the car burned. Randall South was on his way home from work when saw the smoke billowing into the air.
Court docs: Man tried to grab 2-year-old girl at River Park Square
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 47-year-old man was arrested for unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation after witnesses told police he tried to grab a 2-year-old girl outside a bathroom at River Park Square Mall on the Fourth of July. The man told police he grabbed the girl to keep her safe.>>
A film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
NEW YORK (AP) - A new documentary proposes that pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart didn't die without a trace 80 years ago this month. Instead, the film argues that she and her navigator Fred Noonan crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a measure that makes Washington the fifth state to guarantee paid family leave. The measure signed Wednesday offers eligible workers 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member beginning in 2020 - or 16 weeks for a combination of both.>>
Teen given probation after Facebook clash leads to gunshots
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho teen was placed on probation after a Facebook altercation ended in gunshots fired and an aggravated assault conviction. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 18-year-old Colton M. Mayberry, who was convicted of aggravated assault, was placed on supervised probation Monday for two years.>>
