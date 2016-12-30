Three injured in head on collision

Idaho State Police say two drivers and an infant were taken to the hospital with injuries after crashing on U.S. 95 Friday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Sarah Geddes lost control of her vehicle while trying to pass a semi-truck in the southbound lane.

The vehicle went into the northbound lane and struck the vehicle of 18-year-old Raelyn Davis head on.

Geddes' infant son was a passenger in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash blocked the highway for two hours.