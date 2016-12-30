Plowing problems: berms blocking driveways

Spokane City crews just finished plowing the entire city and some people aren't happy with how it went. Snow berms have been a big problem for several people. "We have some elderly people in the neighborhood and I am partially disabled. I have a bad leg and it's hard to get out there when the snow is deep. It's also a safety issue," said Jeri McCormick, a Spokane resident.

McCormick just wants to be safe when she gets out of her home and with all the snow in the way, it can be a hassle. "It's a real burden to try to shovel those berms out," said McCormick. It's burden for her and other people that may not be able to actually shovel themselves out.

So what can you do if you find yourself in this situation? Call the number 211. That's the Washington Information Network, a number that's associated with Spokane County. There are volunteers that can come out and help shovel the berms based on your situation.

211 was used several times during windstorm of November 2015.

You can also find more information about 211 posted on their website: http://win211.org/