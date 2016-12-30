Woman defies odds to keep new year's resolution

Elizabeth Mishke has been competitive since childhood.

As she got older, she continued to put that drive to good use.

For four years she has been setting goals and sticking to them.

Traditionally new years resolutions are promises of self-improvement or lofty goals that get forgotten by February.

This isn't the case for Elizabeth.

She says her secret to keeping her new years resolution is to break it down each month, and set goals that she cares about so that they are easily attainable.

Elizabeth is inspiring others to do the same and reach their goals for 2017.