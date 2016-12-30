Woman's car stolen from yard on Christmas

It's a Christmas Lorrayne Erickson will never forget.

She was about to head to the store when her son Brad noticed something was wrong.

Thieves had snuck down the alley and stole their Subaru Legacy parked right outside their backdoor.

Reporting it to police, the 88-year-old is afraid they won't find the car they've only had a few months and heavily rely on.

Both living on social security, Lorrayne and her son say they can't afford a new car.

They're hopeful whoever took it will find it in their heart to return it.

The car is a dark red 1991 Subaru Legacy wagon with Washington license plates BBH1975.

If you have any information or have seen this car, you're asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.

Spokane Police say they are giving away free clubs for specific cars, and A 1991 Subaru is on this list.



You can find out what other cars made the list by clicking here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/