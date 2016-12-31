Flu blamed for 4 deaths in Snohomish County

Influenza has killed four people in the past week in Snohomish County - the first local deaths of this influenza season.



The Daily Herald reports the deaths included a man and woman from Arlington, both in their 80s; a woman in her early 50s from Everett; and another woman in her late 80s whose hometown was not immediately available.



All had underlying health conditions that make people more vulnerable to flu.



Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish Health District, says local hospitals are seeing a surge in influenza cases, with the number of patients hospitalized with flu doubling each week since early December.

