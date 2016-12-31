3 killed in crash identified as cause remains unknown

Three people killed in a Thursday collision on U.S. Highway 93 have been identified.

The Missoulian reports 72-year-old Ronald Chaney, 71-year-old Laurene Chaney and 73-year-old Eddie Parks were killed instantly.



Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Philip Smart said skid marks were not found, and that fatigue and impairment are not suspected.



The three bodies have been sent to the state crime lab.



Smart said the lab may find indicators of what caused the crash.



