Congresswomen wager barbecue, salmon on Peach Bowl matchup

Congresswomen from Alabama and Washington are wagering barbecue versus salmon on the outcome of the football game between the universities in their home states.



The University of Alabama and the Washington Huskies meet Saturday afternoon in the championship semifinal. The winner will advance to the national championship game.



Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama and Rep. Suzan DelBene, both Democrats, announced the bet that has become a good-natured tradition among politicians.



Sewell is wagering barbecue ribs from Tuscaloosa's Dreamland BBQ restaurant.



DelBene has offered up fresh Northwestern salmon from the Puget Sound.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)