Weather Authority: New year ushered in with snow, cold temps

Weather Authority: New year ushered in with snow, cold temps

by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
SPOKANE, Wash. -

As we say goodbye to 2016, get ready for snow and brace yourself for some dangerously cold temperatures in the first week of 2017. A shift in our weather pattern will bring arctic air into our region dropping temperatures into the single digs by Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm watch is also in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. Here's a closer look at the forecast:

WINTER STORM WATCH - in place until 10PM Sunday

  • Spokane/CdA/Palouse/Upper Columbia Basin - 3-7" of Snow possible with locally higher amounts. Winds also gusting 25-35mph.
  • Idaho Palouse/Central Idaho Mtns/Lewiston/Nez Perce/Lewis and the Blue Mtns for 4-8" of snow. Gusty winds also possible.

New Year's Eve: Some patchy fog to start off our New Year's Eve day, then mostly cloudy/partly sunny for the afternoon. High: 29°

First Night: The next round of winter weather is looking to bring snow to many after 8 p.m. Saturday. That means if you're heading downtown for the celebration, plan on snow showers and temps in the low 20s.

New Year's Day: The snow coming Saturday night looks to continue into Sunday morning, and by the time it wraps up Sunday afternoon, we could have anywhere from 2-7" of snow on the ground as models continue to be all over the place! Wind will also be an issue on Sunday with gusts to 30mph, blowing snow around and reducing visibility if you're out and about driving. High: 25°

7 Day Forecast: After the snow showers over the weekend we need to brace for a dangerously cold first week of 2017. A shift in our weather pattern will bring a direct shot of arctic air into the region, dropping high temps into the single digits by Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows likely below zero. We look to "warm back up" into the low 20s by the end of next week.

    •   