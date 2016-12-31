First eaglet hatches on live webcam in south Florida

Millions have awaited the arrival of two baby bald eagles since the hatching process began on Thursday in Ft. Meyers, Florida.

The first little eaglet broke through its shell in the early hours of Saturday morning according to the real estate company that hosts the webcam.

The mother eagle, known as Harriet, and her mate, M15, welcomed their baby known as E9 (eaglet 9) at around 7:30 a.m. EST.

The second egg in the nest could hatch any day now according to experts.

You can watch the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam yourself below: