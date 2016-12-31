Deputies track two car thieves in Moses Lake

Grant County deputies caught two car thieves just moments after they stole a car Saturday morning.

Deputies received a call around 8:45 a.m. saying a car had just been stolen from the 100 block of Schilling Drive in the Larson community. Three minutes later, a deputy spotted the stolen 2005 BMW 325 at the corner of Arnold Drive and Larson Boulevard. The BMW took off at a high speed leading deputies on a short pursuit.

The two people in the car jumped out and ran near the 9800 block of Stone Road Northeast, and the vehicle rolled to a stop. With the help of neighbors, deputies tracked the two thieves to a house two doors down.

18-year-old Jose M. Macias is in the Grant County Jail for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony eluding from police. 28-year-old Crystal C. Mabry of Moses Lake is also in jail for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The BMW's owner got their car back.