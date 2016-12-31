Some Spokane businesses concerned about north Monroe corridor pr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some Spokane businesses concerned about north Monroe corridor project

SPOKANE, Wash. -

No one seems to like construction, but there’s a group of people who are dead set against a project for the north Monroe corridor.

It’s planned to start construction in 2018 and to improve pedestrian safety. It’s slated to span several blocks from Indiana to Cora and reduce the lanes from five to three.

“This is a busy street, a main thoroughfare, an emergency evacuation route,” says Katy Azar.

She’s has owned this restaurant along Monroe for nearly 30 years and she’s completely against this planned project.

“It's just being shoved down our throats and we're being forced to accept something that we don't want,” she says.

She says most of her business comes from the traffic on Monroe. The project would reduce the number of the lanes and construction would close off the road, and she says it would put her out of business.

But farther down the corridor, Vessel Coffee Roasters feels it wouldn't drive away business.

“It really improves the walkability and safety of this area,” says Katie Enders, a barista at the shop. “We rely a lot on the local neighborhood.”

Enders says this will help people slow down and discover the shops along the corridor safely.

“Watching people try to wait for a break and have to run across the street it's just very difficult with this many lanes and people don't really respect the crosswalks that are there already,” she says.

Azar says she understands improvements for lights and crosswalks, but she hopes her concerns are heard.

The city says 16,000 vehicles travel on this part of the Monroe and that when the project changes it to three lanes, it can handle up to 24,000 vehicles a day without increasing congestion. For more information on the project: https://my.spokanecity.org/projects/north-monroe-corridor-project-2018/

    •   