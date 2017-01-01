Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane
Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane
SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.>>
SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.>>
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
Man is 1st death in Spokane County linked to hantavirus
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man in his 50s has died from complications of hantavirus disease, the county's first confirmed fatality tied to the illness. Hantavirus is caused by infection usually spread by infected mouse droppings. Health officials said Thursday the man likely came into contact with the virus inside a barn located in Adams County.>>
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Spokane Police asking for help identifying man who assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in a parking lot of the Walmart on N. Colton between 1:00pm and 2:00pm on July 1. Pictures are not available, but police say the suspect is white, in his mid-twenties, 5’10”-6’00” tall, average build, short blond hair, with tattoos on his neck and both arms.>>
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
Montana earthquake felt in Spokane, surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Phones have been ringing off the hook here in the KHQ newsroom after a small earthquake was felt around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, all from people asking if there was an earthquake. The answer is yes. But not in Spokane. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.>>
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.>>
Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane
Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane
SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.>>
SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.>>
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.>>
Spokane Public Schools Board member arrested for DUI
Spokane Public Schools Board member arrested for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He feels terrible that he has impacted his ability to do that and he's also impacted some of the people who have full faith and trust in him,">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He feels terrible that he has impacted his ability to do that and he's also impacted some of the people who have full faith and trust in him,">>
Search for child pornography victims
Search for child pornography victims
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - "With the amount of images that I have to identify is daunting," Farina said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - "With the amount of images that I have to identify is daunting," Farina said.>>
Firework Accident
Firework Accident
AIRWAY HEIGHTS - Wash. Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries. 11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas. The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS - Wash. Legal fireworks turned out to be extremely dangerous after a fluke fireworks accident left one local boy with serious injuries. 11-year-old Jonas Bovey says he's grateful to still have his eyesight and is happy that he can still hear. "It was more just scary then pain," said Jonas. The Fourth of July will always be burned into the Bovey families memories.>>
Firefighters get quick handle on brush fire near Beacon Hill
Firefighters get quick handle on brush fire near Beacon Hill
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire next to E. Upriver Drive near Shields Park, which is just south of Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon. As of about 5:30 p.m., it is estimated to be about 2 acres in size, but it also appears crews have a good handle on the fire and no homes or structures are threatened. The cause is unknown at this time.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire next to E. Upriver Drive near Shields Park, which is just south of Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon. As of about 5:30 p.m., it is estimated to be about 2 acres in size, but it also appears crews have a good handle on the fire and no homes or structures are threatened. The cause is unknown at this time.>>
Spokane Police on how to protect yourself against carjackers
Spokane Police on how to protect yourself against carjackers
SPOKANE, Wash. - No one thinks it could happen to them. Imagine you’re sitting at a stoplight, and someone opens your door demanding you to give up your car. That was the reality for two women this week. On Monday, a woman was carjacked as she was leaving work. Her shoe got caught, and was dragged for about a block. Police caught the suspect, Tamara Hayes.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - No one thinks it could happen to them. Imagine you’re sitting at a stoplight, and someone opens your door demanding you to give up your car. That was the reality for two women this week. On Monday, a woman was carjacked as she was leaving work. Her shoe got caught, and was dragged for about a block. Police caught the suspect, Tamara Hayes.>>
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>