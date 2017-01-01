Man killed outside his car in highway crash near Caldwell - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man killed outside his car in highway crash near Caldwell

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
CALDWELL, Idaho -

Idaho State Police say one man is dead and another was taken to the hospital in the early morning hours Sunday after a crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.

Investigators say 37-year-old Ricardo N. Sanchez of Caldwell was driving westbound in a 2000 Plymoth Neon when he hit the median guardrail and came to rest partially in the left lane, where he got out of his car. James E. Harrell, 48, of Middleton, was headed westbound in a Ford F250 and stopped his truck on the right shoulder, then got out to help Sanchez.

A 22-year-old man identified as Deacon S. Baker, of Meridian, was also headed westbound in a 2004 Toyota Carolla, Baker swerved to avoid Sanchez's car, sideswiped another car and then crashed into the median guardrail. A fourth driver, also headed westbound, identified as 20-year-old Jessica R. Echiribel, swerved to avoid Sanchez's car and lost control. Herrell and Sanchez were both struck by vehicles involved in the crash.

Sanchez died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Harrell was taken to an area hospital.

ISP continues to investigate the crash. 

