Woman charged with vehicular homicide in DUI crash that killed cyclist

Washington State Patrol says a woman was drunk when she hit and killed a bicyclist on the shoulder of Highway 2 at Flint Road near Airway Heights Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Troopers say 27-year-old Melissa Anne Paul of Mead was headed westbound on the shoulder of Highway 2 when she hit and killed 44-year-old Ty Matthew Olds of Spokane, who was also headed westbound on a bicycle.

Paul and her passenger, 30-year-old Stephan Alexander Goodwin, were not injured in the crash. It's unknown if they were wearing seat belts.

Washington State Patrol says the cause of the crash was DUI.

Paul is being charged with vehicular homicide.