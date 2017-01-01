First Spokane baby of 2017 born at Deaconess Hospital

It's a girl!

The first Spokane baby of 2017 was born at Deaconess Hospital at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

Ariah Loray Morford is happy and healthy, weighing in at 7 lbs, 4 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Ariah's mom, Crystal Morford, says she's in good spirits and appreciative of her new blessing.