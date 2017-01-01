Costs mount for colleges testing troubled software system - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Costs mount for colleges testing troubled software system

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Costs are mounting for community colleges in Spokane and Tacoma that are testing a new $100 million computer system designed to improve record keeping at Washington's network of 34 schools.
    
The Spokesman-Review reports the software system known as ctcLink is about $10 million over budget and several years behind schedule.
    
Meanwhile, community colleges in Tacoma and Spokane that volunteered to test the system are incurring overtime costs trying to get it to work. Community Colleges of Spokane has racked up more than $500,000 on overtime costs, while Tacoma has spent at least $306,000.
    
The state Board for Community and Technical Colleges selected the system to replace one more than three decades old.
    
In November, experts hired by the board said the system shouldn't be installed in other colleges before October 2017, and only if all the problems at fixed at the test schools.
    
___
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:29:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

  • Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-07 04:50:07 GMT

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:12:51 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.

    >>

  • Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake

    Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:26:43 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.

    >>

  • Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-07 04:50:07 GMT

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>
    •   