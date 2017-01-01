Weather Authority: Wind, more snow possible across Inland Northw - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Right Now:

67°
  • (Feels like 67°)
  • Clear

Today:

  • 97° |
  • 68°

7-Day Forecast

Weather Authority: Wind, more snow possible across Inland Northwest

Posted: Updated:
by Dave Law, KHQ/SWX Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • KHQ Weather Authority

    Become a KHQ Weather Watcher!

    Become a KHQ Weather Watcher!

    Tuesday, April 5 2011 1:22 PM EDT2011-04-05 17:22:36 GMT
    Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News?  You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.>>
    Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News?  You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.>>

  • More from the Weather AuthorityMore>>

  • Interactive Radar

    HD Doppler 6i

    Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar! >>
    Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar! >>

  • KHQ Weather Pix

    Weather Pix

    View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!>>
    View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!>>

  • KHQ Weather Authority Forecast

    KHQ Weather Authority Forecast

    Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority.  Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.>>
    Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority.  Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!>>
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Moving into 2017 more snow, winds and ice cold temperatures are in the forecast. Here's a look at the forecast moving forward.

Winter Storm Warning: N ID (Coeur d’Alene to Sandpoint) for 40mph wind gusts & blowing snow until 4PM Monday Afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory: 1-2” more snow for WA/ID Palouse & Central, Idaho until 7PM. 2-4” fresh snow in the Columbia Basin (Walla Walla-Tri-Cities- Yakima) by 4 a.m. Monday.

Evening/Overnight: After 3-5" of fresh snowfall during the day, another 1-2" is possible before tapering off. It becomes mostly cloudy with gusty Northeast winds 25-35mph. Blowing snow & snow drifts could impact travel on some roadways. Up to 4 more inches of snow in the mountains until morning.

Tuesday through Wednesday: Gradual clearing with absolutely frigid Arctic temperatures and dangerous wind chills (low as -20°) grabbing the headlines. Subzero morning temperatures are forecast to merely rise into the single digits...Lows -5° to 0°/Highs to 8° (YELLOW)

A Look Farther Ahead: The weather pattern becomes active once again as we enter into the weekend. More snow is likely… Seasonal temperatures return into the 20’s.

As snow continues to fall in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County, plow crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear. For up to date snow plow information in the city of Spokane, click here. For up to date snow plow information in Spokane Valley, click here. For up to date snow plow information in Spokane County, click here.

Remember to drive according to conditions, keep sidewalks clear and stay safe out there.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    UPDATE: SCRAPS investigating owner's claim that his dog was injured at local boarding facility

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 02:29:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS has confirmed with KHQ it's investigating a complaint by a man who says his dog was hurt at a local boarding facility.?Zach Knechtges' dog "Elway" went to K9 Country Club last weekend for two days. But when Knechtges picked him up, he said the back of Elway's ears were matted and his dog was in pain when he pet him, so Zach went to the emergency clinic.

    >>

  • Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-07 04:50:07 GMT

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:12:51 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, July 6th.

    >>

  • Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake

    Grant County man missing after his car was found in lake

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:26:43 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for you help finding a missing 31-year-old man after his car was found in Moses Lake on Thursday. Lionel Pando's family reported him missing to the Sheriff's Office and early Thursday morning, the last vehicle Pando was driving was found in the water of Moses Lake in the McConihe Flats area.

    >>

  • Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Flight forced to return to Sea-Tac airport after 'security incident' on plane

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-07 04:50:07 GMT

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>

    SEATTLE - The FBI is investigating a 'security incident' on a Delta flight from Seattle to Beijing. Officials at Sea-Tac Airport says Flight 129 was mid-air when a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. 

    >>
    •   