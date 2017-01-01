Weather Authority: Wind, more snow possible across Inland Northwest

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Moving into 2017 more snow, winds and ice cold temperatures are in the forecast. Here's a look at the forecast moving forward.

Winter Storm Warning: N ID (Coeur d’Alene to Sandpoint) for 40mph wind gusts & blowing snow until 4PM Monday Afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory: 1-2” more snow for WA/ID Palouse & Central, Idaho until 7PM. 2-4” fresh snow in the Columbia Basin (Walla Walla-Tri-Cities- Yakima) by 4 a.m. Monday.

Evening/Overnight: After 3-5" of fresh snowfall during the day, another 1-2" is possible before tapering off. It becomes mostly cloudy with gusty Northeast winds 25-35mph. Blowing snow & snow drifts could impact travel on some roadways. Up to 4 more inches of snow in the mountains until morning.

Tuesday through Wednesday: Gradual clearing with absolutely frigid Arctic temperatures and dangerous wind chills (low as -20°) grabbing the headlines. Subzero morning temperatures are forecast to merely rise into the single digits...Lows -5° to 0°/Highs to 8° (YELLOW)

A Look Farther Ahead: The weather pattern becomes active once again as we enter into the weekend. More snow is likely… Seasonal temperatures return into the 20’s.

As snow continues to fall in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County, plow crews are working around the clock to keep roads clear. For up to date snow plow information in the city of Spokane, click here. For up to date snow plow information in Spokane Valley, click here. For up to date snow plow information in Spokane County, click here.

Remember to drive according to conditions, keep sidewalks clear and stay safe out there.