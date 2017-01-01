Spokane family used to winter slide-offs: 'We get a car in the y - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane family used to winter slide-offs: 'We get a car in the yard every year'

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Several slide-offs and accidents were reported in the Spokane area Sunday as snow covered the roads.

But there’s a certain portion of Freya that essentially becomes an ice rink when too much snow falls. Ground zero is the corner of Freya and 13th, according to the family who’s right there.

Katrina Heath says it’s not uncommon to see people sliding in the winter.

“A few minutes ago someone almost did slide into my yard as they were taking 13th,” she says.

So common in fact that, “we get a car in the yard every year,” she says.

In fact, seven years ago, eight cars piled up right next to their front yard. So the Heaths are taking some measures to keep their yard intact.

“We got a fence and we have two little kids so we put some boulders up to protect the kids and protect people,” Heath says.

She also hopes that people will be extra cautious when on the roads, especially as more snow falls.

“Don’t take Freya if you don't have to. That's basically it. Don't take it if you don't have to.”

If you spot any slick spots, call 509-755-CITY if you’re in Spokane city limits. For more information: https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/snow-removal/

